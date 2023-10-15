Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Sunday 15 October

The evacuation of civilians from Gaza continues. Only then will the “major operations” promised by Israel begin. The objective of the offensive is the occupation of the north of the Strip. Two Hamas commanders killed: the eliminated leaders are Abu Murad and Ali Qhadi, one of the leaders of the Nakba Force. Pope Francis says: “Perhaps my Argentine friends among the victims of Hamas”. Over 2300 Palestinian victims. Below are all the updates for today, Sunday 15 October 2023.

LIVE

10 am – The Pope: “Perhaps my Argentine friends among Hamas victims” – “I think that certainly some of my friends are among them”: this is what the Pope said while speaking last night on the telephone with the Israeli journalist and friend Enrique Cymerman who had told him that many Argentines are among the victims of the Hamas attack in Israel, among the wounded, the dead and the hostages. “I know, I know,” the Pope responded, saying that he was “very close” and indicating his availability to meet the families of the Israeli-Argentine hostages who would have expressed this desire, through the journalist. Cymerman in fact asked him this because this would be “a great support” for them. The journalist posted the video of the phone call with the Pope on social media.

9am – The US offers Americans in Israel evacuation by sea to Cyprus – The United States offers Americans in Israel and their immediate family members evacuation by sea from northern Haifa to Cyprus. The spokesperson for the US embassy said this.

8.30am – Israel to Gaza population: “Go south, today corridor between 10am and 1pm” – “Gazatians, in recent days we have urged you to leave Gaza City and the north of the Strip and move south of Wadi Gaza for your safety. Today we inform you that between the hours of 10:00 and 13:00 (local time, ed.) Israel will not hit the route indicated by our map to reach that area”: ​​this was announced on X in Arabic by the military spokesperson, Avichay Adraee. “For your safety, take advantage of this short period of time to go south. You can be certain – concludes Adraee – that the Hamas leaders have already taken steps to protect them and their families”.

8 am – New death toll in Gaza: “The dead are 2,329” – The Hamas government in Gaza has released a new toll on Palestinian victims who died under Israeli retaliatory bombings: according to the Ministry of Health, 2,329 Palestinians were killed and another 9,042 were injured.

7 am – China: “Israel’s actions beyond the scope of self-defense” – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi yesterday had a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the crisis in the Middle East, noting that Israel’s actions “went beyond the scope of self-defense”. While Tel Aviv “should seriously listen to the appeals of the international community and the UN Secretary General to stop the collective punishment of the people of Gaza”. Both, according to a Beijing diplomatic note released today, “expressed concern about the situation in Israel and Gaza”.

5 am – Israel: “Major operations only after the evacuation of civilians” – Israel will only launch “significant military operations” once civilians have left Gaza: the spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told CNN. “The important thing to focus on is that we will only begin significant military operations when we see that civilians have left the area,” Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said. “It’s really important that people in Gaza know that we have been very, very generous with time. We gave ample notice, more than 25 hours.”

3 hours – Israeli medical examiners: dismembered bodies, rapes and a beheaded child – Bodies without arms and feet, a decapitated child, widespread signs of torture and rape: this is the picture described by Israeli medical examiners who told journalists in what conditions many victims of the attack carried out by Hamas on 7 October were found. Reuters reports it.