The war continues in Israel. Yesterday, the United Nations Office that deals with humanitarian issues accused Israel of committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip by implementing a “collective punishment” of the Palestinian population after the massacre carried out by Hamas on October 7 . Meanwhile, an Israeli military spokesperson revealed to the foreign press that one of Hamas’ headquarters is located under Shifa, the main hospital in the Gaza Strip, a hospital that has 1,500 beds and 4,000 employees. Meanwhile, American military jets attacked Iranian-backed militant groups in Syria that had targeted US troops in the country and in Iraq. And today? What will happen? Below are all the updates from today, Saturday 28 October 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

07.00 am – Israel says it has killed the head of Hamas air operations – The Israeli army says it has killed the man who allegedly commanded Hamas fighters who infiltrated Israel aboard paragliders on October 7 and was allegedly responsible for drone attacks on Israeli military positions. The Israel Defense Forces they published on Xformerly known as Twitter: “Overnight, IDF fighter jets hit Asem Abu Rakaba, the head of the Hamas air force.

06.00 am – Doctors Without Borders claims to have lost contact with Gaza staff – Doctors Without Borders said it had lost contact with some of its Palestinian colleagues in the field. In a message shared on social, the group said it was “particularly concerned about the patients, medical staff and thousands of families taking refuge in Al Shifa Hospital and other healthcare facilities.” “We call for the unequivocal protection of all medical facilities, personnel and civilians in the Gaza Strip,” MSF said.

05.00 am – The blackout in Gaza could hide “atrocities” according to HRW – The “near-total telecommunications blackout” in Gaza could create a cover for “mass atrocities”, a researcher from the non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch has warned. “This information blackout risks providing cover for mass atrocities and contributing to impunity for human rights violations,” said Deborah Brown, a senior research fellow in technology and human rights, in a statement published online. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) had also previously highlighted the need to restore communications with Gaza, saying the world was “losing a window into the reality” of the conflict.