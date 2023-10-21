Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Saturday 21 October

The order to enter Gaza will come soon. The Israeli defense minister told the soldiers. “The battle is moving to Hamas territory” in Gaza, the commander of Israel’s southern army said. And the New York Times published satellite photos of Israeli tanks massed near the border with the Strip. The Interior Minister of the Hamas government has announced that several displaced people taking refuge in the garden of a church in Gaza have been killed and others injured in an Israeli raid. Below are all the updates for today, Saturday 21 October 2023.

LIVE

Ore 08.00 – US Embassy: “The Rafah crossing will open today at 10” – According to information from the US Embassy in Israel, “the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt will open today, Saturday, October 21 at 10:00 local time. If the border is open, we don’t know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to leave Gaza.” This was reported in a note from the American diplomatic headquarters, warning that “many people will try to cross the border, and US citizens who wish to enter Egypt must expect a situation of chaos and disorder on both sides”.

7.00 am – UN: “Immediately evacuate five schools in Gaza City” – The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) has received a warning from Israel to evacuate “as quickly as possible” five schools in Gaza City. “We have done everything we can to protest and reject this decision, but this means that these facilities are no longer safe,” UNRWA wrote in a statement.