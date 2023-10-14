Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Saturday 14 October

Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing, while Israeli air raids and incursions continue unabated in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian media speak of “many victims” suggesting a further escalation of the conflict. Meanwhile, the search for hostages held by Hamas continues. Below are all the updates for today, Saturday 14 October 2023.

LIVE

8.30 am – Bodies of kidnapped Israelis found in Gaza territory – The Israeli commandos who conducted “localized raids” in Gaza yesterday found and recovered “bodies” of people missing since the start of the Hamas attack last Saturday. Various reports in the Israeli media support this.

8am – Safe corridors in Gaza between 10am and 4pm today – The Israeli armed forces have let the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip know that between 10am and 4pm today there will be two humanitarian corridors that will allow them to move safely south into the Palestinian enclave

3.40 am – The number of Palestinian deaths has risen to 1,949 – The tragic and so far provisional Palestinian death toll has risen to 1,949 people killed and 6,500 injured. This was announced by the government of the Palestinian Authority.

3 am – Gaza, thousands of Palestinians flee south – Tens of thousands of people in Gaza are estimated to have fled south after Israel gave Palestinians 24 hours’ notice to evacuate from the north of the Strip ahead of the announced ground offensive, the UN humanitarian office says, Ocha. Before the evacuation order, more than 400,000 Palestinians had been internally displaced by the war, OCHA said on its website.