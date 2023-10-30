Israel-Hamas war, the latest news live

The bombing of the Gaza Strip enters its 24th day. Yesterday Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time since last Friday, when Israeli forces expanded ground operations in the Strip. The US president renewed his call to guarantee the protection of civilians, reiterating Israel’s right to defend itself. Also yesterday, Netanyahu apologized for an earlier statement in which he appeared to place blame on the security services and army for failing to prevent the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack, in which they lost their lives. more than 1,400 Israelis: “I was wrong.” Below are all the updates from today, Monday 30 October 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

7.30 am – West Bank, Israeli raid in Jenin: 3 Palestinians dead – Three Palestinians were reportedly killed during heavy clashes in Jenin, West Bank. The Palestinian news site Wafa reports this, stating that the third victim is one of the founders of the Jenin Brigade, a branch of Islamic Jihad. According to Wafa, around 100 military vehicles entered the city accompanied by bulldozers. Some videos taken last night show Israeli bulldozers demolishing roads and putting up barriers with debris.

The Israeli army bombs Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank

7.00 am – Israel: “We are increasing operations within the Strip” – The Israeli army has announced that it is “continuing to increase” operations inside the Gaza Strip. This was announced by the spokesman for the Israeli armed forces, according to whom during the night “dozens of terrorists who had barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels attempting to attack the soldiers were killed”. In one clash, he added, an aircraft “hit a training site inside a building with over 20 Hamas terrorists.” In recent days, according to Israel, over 600 targets have been hit in the Strip.

6.30 am – Lebanon: Hezbollah, an Israeli drone shot down – Hezbollah announced that it shot down an Israeli drone, for the first time during recent fighting with the Jewish state. Quoted by local media, the Lebanese armed Islamist group states that the shooting occurred yesterday above the southern village of Khiam, about 5 kilometers from the border with Israel. The drone was seen falling in Jewish territory, Hezbollah adds.

6.00 am – Hezbollah leader will give a TV speech on Friday – Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah will give a speech on TV on Friday 3 November, during a commemoration ceremony “in honor of the martyrs who fell in defense of Gaza”. The Lebanese TV controlled by the Shiite Al Manar movement announced it, adding that the speech is scheduled for 3pm Beirut time. This would be the first public speech by the leader of the Party of God after the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October.

5.30 am – Gaza, over 8,000 Palestinian death toll – According to Gaza authorities, ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have destroyed 47 mosques and seven churches since the bombing began in response to the October 7 Hamas raid. This is what Al Jazeera reports. Gaza’s press office said 203 schools and 80 government offices had also been destroyed in the past three weeks. Salama Maarouf, director of the office, said, 220,000 housing units were damaged due to the massive bombing and 32,000 buildings were completely destroyed.

Earlier, Gaza’s government press office reported that the Israeli army had threatened to bomb an Orthodox cultural center and a school housing more than 1,500 displaced people. Since October 7, more than 8,000 people have been killed in Gaza, including more than 3,000 children and over 2,000 women. At least 20,000 others were injured. More children have been killed in Gaza in the last three weeks than have been killed in conflicts worldwide every year since 2019, according to Save the Children.

Ore 5,00 – US Vice President: “No intention to send combat troops to Israel or Gaza” – US Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated that the United States has “no intention or plan to send combat troops to Israel or Gaza.” In an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Harris specified last night that the United States is providing Israel with advice, equipment and diplomatic support. “Israel undoubtedly has the right to defend itself. Having said that, it is very important that there is no confusion between Hamas and the Palestinians. The rules of war must be respected and humanitarian aid must arrive,” Harris highlighted. The US vice president also reiterated that America wants to prevent the conflict from escalating, once again warning Iran not to get involved.