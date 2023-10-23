Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Monday 23 October

While Iran issues a warning to the US and Israel, the ground offensive by the Israeli army against Hamas is approaching. Meanwhile, bombing in the Gaza Strip intensifies with another Hamas leader killed. The UN, however, defines the humanitarian situation in the Strip as “catastrophic” with the death toll which, according to Palestinian health, has risen to over 4600. Below are all the updates for today, Monday 23 October 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

8.00 am – US to Israel: “Postponement of land operation for hostages” – The White House “advised Israel to delay a ground invasion of Gaza” to buy more time for negotiations over the release of the hostages. The New York Times writes this, adding that another objective of the United States in asking for the postponement is to deliver more aid to the Palestinians, try to understand how to avoid a civilian bloodbath and prepare for attacks by pro-Iranian militias against targets Americans.

7.00 am – Israel: “No ceasefire in Gaza, priority is hostages and annihilating Hamas” – There will be “no ceasefire” in Gaza, as Hamas has called for and as the United States and Qatar work to free more than 200 hostages in the besieged enclave. A senior Israeli official declared this to CNN.