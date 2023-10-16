Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Monday 16 October

In an interview with ’60 Minutes’ on CBS, Biden says that an Israeli occupation of Gaza would be “a big mistake”. According to the US president, the Hamas attack was a “barbarism as serious as the Holocaust” and Israel has the right to respond by totally eliminating the Islamist group, but then seeking a path towards a Palestinian state. Meloni today receives the king of Jordan, Pope Francis the king of Bahrain. Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah are intensifying. Last night, other raids by the Jewish State in Lebanon against the positions of Shiite militiamen allied with Iran. The Jewish state masses troops on the border with the Strip. The Rafah crossing reopens today. According to the UN, there are now around one million displaced people in Gaza. Below are all the updates for today, Monday 16 October 2023.

LIVE

7.00 am – Biden: “Eliminating Hamas but occupying Gaza is a serious mistake” – An Israeli occupation of Gaza would be “a big mistake”. US President Joe Biden said this on the ’60 Minutes’ TV program. Biden said he was convinced that the main objective must be “the elimination of Hamas”, but at the same time he explained that it is “necessary to have a strong Palestinian Authority”, an essential requirement for a path that opens the “way to a Palestinian state”. “Not now. Not now. Not now, but… I think Israel understands that a significant part of the Palestinian people does not feel represented” by the Islamist movement and its “extreme elements” and “does not share Hezbollah’s views”. The American president assured that the USA can “deal with” both wars (Ukraine and Gaza, ed.) while keeping its self-defense possibilities intact. However, the head of the White House admitted, the terrorist threat in the United States has “grown” due to the current situation in the Middle East.