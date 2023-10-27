The war continues in Israel. Yesterday, representatives of Hamas went to Moscow, confirmed the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zacharova. The Israeli army carried out “targeted raids” with tanks and infantry in northern Gaza, where it allegedly “located and hit numerous terrorists”. The raid inside the Strip is the first of its kind since the start of hostilities. A Hamas spokesman said that around 50 hostages had died in Israeli shelling. And today? What will happen? Below are all the updates from today, Friday 27 October 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

7.00 am – American military jets attacked in Syria – American military jets, on orders from Joe Biden, attacked groups of militants supported by Iran in Syria who had attacked US troops in the country and in Iraq in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks in Israel. The Pentagon announced it in a note.

6.30 am – Rocket on Taba, Egypt: 6 injured – A rocket fell during the night on Taba, a city on the border between Egypt and Israel, injuring six people.

6.00 am – Von der Leyen: “Hamas terrorist group that must be destroyed” – “Hamas is undoubtedly a terrorist organization and we must fight Hamas, like any terrorist organization. Hamas in its militant and terrorist behavior, as a terrorist organization must be destroyed.” The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said this in the press conference at the end of the European Council.