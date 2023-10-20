Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Friday 20 October

The entry of Israeli troops into Gaza is approaching, increasing the risk of a regional war in the Middle East. Yesterday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told troops they would soon see “from the inside” the Gaza Strip, where at least 8 people died in the bombing of the Greek Orthodox church of St. Porphyry. In the northern Red Sea, a US destroyer shot down missiles and drones launched by pro-Iranian Houthi rebels in Yemen that the Pentagon said were “potentially headed for targets in Israel”. Other Iranian-backed militias struck two US bases in Iraq and one in eastern Syria, using drones.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to target Hamas leaders. Jamila al-Shanti, the widow of co-founder Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi, and the first woman elected in 2021 to the organization’s Political Office, was killed in an attack yesterday. New budget from the Gaza Ministry of Health which speaks of 3,785, including 1,524 minors. The injured are 12,493 and of these 3,983 are minors and 3,300 women. Meanwhile, there is a terrorism alarm throughout Europe: “The threat is high and may increase”, the EU has warned. Below are all the updates for today, Friday 20 October 2023.

LIVE

7.30 am – Israel, night raid against Hezbollah infrastructure – The Israeli military “carried out a series of attacks against Hezbollah infrastructure, including observation posts,” in response to “Hezbollah firing anti-tank missiles across the border throughout the day.” The Israeli army announced it on Telegram, adding that “IDF fighter jets hit three terrorists who attempted to launch anti-tank missiles towards Israel”.

07.00 am – Raid on church in Gaza: at least 8 dead – At least eight people died in the Israeli bombing of the Greek Orthodox church of St. Porphyry, in the historic neighborhood of Gaza City, which occurred yesterday. Al-Jazeera reports it. Further victims are feared because dozens of people would have been trapped under the rubble.