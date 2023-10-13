Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Friday 13 October

Israel’s military operation is ready to start: the Israeli army, in fact, has given an evacuation order for 1.1 million inhabitants of Gaza. “It’s for your safety, we will strike significantly.” The UN called on Israel to cancel the decision, while Hamas urged citizens to stay in their homes. Meanwhile, heavy bombings occurred in the Gaza Strip during the night, while the Palestinian death toll stands at 1,537 with over 6,000 injured. Below are all the updates for today, Friday 13 October 2023.

LIVE

8.30 am – Hamas: “Don’t leave your house, it’s Israeli propaganda” – The Hamas Ministry of the Interior has invited the population not to move from their homes, defining the evacuation order issued by Israel only as “propaganda”.

8.00 am – UN: “Israel cancel decision” – “The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences”: this was declared by the UN regarding the evacuation order issued by Israel, which urged the inhabitants of Gaza to leave their homes within 24 hours. “The United Nations makes a strong appeal that this order, if confirmed, be canceled, avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a catastrophe.”

7.30 am – Evacuation order for Gazans: “We will strike significantly” – Israel has issued an evacuation order for 1.1 million Gazans. “It is for your safety,” the Israeli army explained, urging civilians to leave their homes within 24 hours to move to the North. Israel, in fact, has made it known that it will hit “significantly the area of ​​the city of Gaza in the coming days”.

7.00 am – Bombings during the night in Gaza – The Israeli army bombed the Gaza Strip during the night between Thursday and Friday. “Even at night, and at any time, hundreds of IAF aircraft continue to attack forcefully and seriously damage the enemy’s capabilities” is the comment of the Israeli Air Force. Israel says it dropped 6,000 bombs, weighing 4,000 tons, on Hamas targets in Gaza in six days, hitting more than 3,600 targets. The death toll according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, under the control of Hamas, is at least 1,537 dead and 6,612 injured.