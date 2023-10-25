His image with the heart shirt under that of Inter went around Italy. He lives near Bari. The father: “I thank the club, they invited us again”

Vito is the child who made Italy emotional. With a simple gesture, certainly instinctive and full of love. “I would never have imagined the outcry it produced: we received almost a million messages. And the best thing is that they come from all over Italy, from fans of all the teams: everyone wants to meet Vito”, dad Nunzio tells us, ” Toro fan to the core”, in life he was a researcher involved in urban planning in the Puglia Region.

The letter

Vito Mastrorocco is ten years old, attends fifth grade and plays in the football school near his home in Acquaviva delle Fonti in the province of Bari. “Where he is the only Toro fan”. The Granata passion blossomed in the family: first uncle Martino, then father Nunzio, today Vito. “I’m a Toro right from the tip of my hair: with his great history, Toro transmits unique values”, Vito tells us eagerly. Last Saturday, father Nunzio gave him Toro-Inter as a gift for his birthday on 13 October: Bari-Turin flight, then at the stadium the Granata operations director Alberto Barile granted him the joy of accompanying Bellanova onto the pitch before the kick-off.

Lined up under the stands, Vito lifted the Inter shirt and the Toro uniform appeared underneath: a moment later the kiss on the heart. Social media did the rest, with the images going viral. In the past he has visited Superga and Philadelphia. It all started with a letter: “One day, at school, the Italian teacher gave us the task of writing a letter. I wrote one to Toro – says Vito -, after a few days we were contacted by the company that opened its doors to us of Philadelphia”.

Plan

And they will return to Fila soon, because Torino has invited the Mastroroccos again. “Ricci and Buongiorno are my favorites today! When my teammates make fun of me, I reply to them: “it’s easy to support a team that wins often, it’s harder to tolerate your own team winning less.” On Saturday he will be in Lecce , meanwhile dad Nunzio prepares the new trip to Turin: “I thank the Granata club and the president Urbano Cairo: every now and then I take the liberty of writing him a message, he is always so kind that he always replies to me. He is an exquisite person.”

October 26

