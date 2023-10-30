One of the announcements that attracted the most attention during the last gamescom was the reveal of Little Nightmares III. A few weeks have passed since then and those responsible have just shared an interesting gameplay that you cannot miss.

It’s time to start a chilling adventure

As you surely remember, the third installment of the franchise will allow you to return to Nowhere and now you can do it alone or with a friend so that you can face your childhood fears together.

It is because of this that publisher Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games have released a video of the game, in its pre-alpha version, showing a cooperative playthrough for 2 players.

Here you can see it:

As you could see, the material lasts around 18 minutes and allows you to know all the options that can be had in the cooperative mode of Little Nightmares III, something that looks quite promising.

“Join Low and Alone as they attempt to confront the hidden dangers of the Necropolis. But they’ll have to crawl carefully… No one can walk around Monster Baby’s playground without playing a little hide-and-seek,” says part of the gameplay description.

It is worth mentioning that the game will allow you to embark on a new adventure in the unique world of Little Nightmares while you explore The Spiral, a set of disturbing places where you must cooperate to survive in a dangerous area full of an evil that hides in the shadows.

We remind you that Little Nightmares III will arrive sometime in 2024 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC, through Steam.

What did you think of the game’s gameplay? Tell us in the comments.

