At its announcement we learned that the rumors were true! According to what was shared, Little Nightmares III will arrive on the hybrid console in 2024. Remember that the previous installments were also launched on the hybrid console with excellent sales. AND now we have new gameplay.

Little Nightmares III

For now we do not have a more specific release date, but the following has been published tutorial de gameplay, with almost 20 minutes of gameplay focused on its multiplayer, which as you well know will not be local. We leave you with the full version of the video:

