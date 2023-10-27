Little Nightmares 3, developed by Supermassive Games and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, shows itself with a new gameplay trailer that shows the cooperative mode and the main characters of the third iteration of the franchise, Low e Alone.

Their journey begins in the Necropolis, a particular place, created from the desert sands and powered by gusts of wind. It has been described as a city of eternal energy and certain death. It was usually inhabited by the inhabitants, but nowadays the ancient metropolis is more of a ghost town in which the two children will have to avoid various dangers, including the Monster Baby. Let’s rememberFurthermore, che Little Nightmares 3 will be available in 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC.

