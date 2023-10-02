A look at the “ugly” and “tasteless” story in the Little Lulu universe that never saw the light of day

We always imagine comics as a form of escapism, a safe place where fantasy meets morality. But what happens when one of the biggest names in comics crosses the line? Today, we dive into the lesser-known chapter of the Little Lulu series, a story rejected for being “ugly” and “in bad taste,” created by none other than the legendary John Stanley.

Comics authority on trial

Before getting fully into the controversy, it is necessary to understand the context. During the 1950s, the Comics Code Authority became a kind of moral thermometer for the comics industry. However, there was one notable exception to this rule: Dell Comics. This publishing house became famous for refusing to accept the imposed code of ethics, relying on its own moral criteria. It worked? Yes, because parents and retailers alike trusted Dell’s good judgment. In fact, this rejection did not cost them a presence on the newsstands.

John Stanley, recognized for his mastery of character and plot creation, was also a prominent figure at Dell Comics. Stanley had a long and successful run with the Little Lulu series, but even he had his share of stumbles. One of his stories for the series was rejected outright by the licensee, Marjorie “Marge” Henderson Buell, despite his talent and legacy.

Who are Little Lulu and John Stanley?

For the uninitiated, Little Lulu is a character created by Marjorie Henderson Buell to replace Henry in the pages of the Saturday Evening Post. Lulu is a mischievous and curious girl, and Stanley gave her a rich personality and a universe of her own. Stanley himself was already a respected veteran when he took the reins of the comic, contributing characters and plots that became pivotal to the series.

Now, what was the story that never saw the light of day? Stanley devised a story where Lulu told her neighbor Alvin about the Bogeyman, and how she had “tamed” him. At first, the story promised to be an interesting new entry in Lulu’s adventures, but something went wrong. Buell reviewed it and called it “ugly” and “in bad taste.” According to the creator, the story was “totally inappropriate and far below the standards of the Little Lulu comics.”

A moral tale or a nightmare?

The essence of this story was curious. It showed Lulu doing pranks at home with the intention of attracting the Bogeyman, and when she finally succeeded, she scared him herself. However, the story led to some negative consequences. Alvin, Lulu’s neighbor, was beginning to behave defiantly, certain that the Bogeyman was no longer a threat. The problem? The lack of a clear moral lesson, something fundamental to the Little Lulu universe.

Between legend and scandal

Although the story was never published, it was rescued and colored by Frank M. Young, a scholar of Stanley’s work. You want to know more? You can review the complete work on Young’s blog, where he celebrates and analyzes Stanley’s life and career.

In short, this dark chapter of Little Lulu y Stanley It reminds us that even geniuses can make mistakes, and that the comic universe, although broad and diverse, also has its ethical and moral limits. Do you want more legends and myths from the world of comics? Don’t miss the next installment of Comic Book Legends Revealed!