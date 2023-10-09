Square Enix Collective announced that from October 31, 2023 will be available Little Goody Two Shoes, a new and mysterious anime-style fairy tale adventure with dark tones. The game will be released for €19.99 on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch e PlayStation 5. For the occasion, a was published new trailerwhich you can see at the bottom of the news.

This narrative adventure is under development by AstralShiftan independent Portuguese team dedicated to creating titles with engaging stories and evocative soundtracks.

Set in the mysterious village of Kieferberg, Little Goody Two Shoes is stylistically inspired by RPGs for PlayStation and PlayStation 2 and by anime of the 90s/2000s. The protagonist of the game is Elisean ambitious girl determined to become rich to escape her humble life.

This is the description of the game:

Like a fairy tale

Once upon a time there was Elise, a lively and ambitious young girl with a big dream, to become filthy rich. Despite this, it seems that our protagonist was not exactly born under a lucky star. Elise comes from humble beginnings, and she has no choice but to spend her days helping her neighbors with small errands to earn a living.

One day, Elise finds a beautiful pair of red shoes buried in her garden. What a surprise! Bewitched, Elisa sets off on a frightening adventure that will lead her deeper into the heart of the mysterious forest!

Will Elise risk everything to realize her dream or will she resign herself to live the rest of her days in humility? You will be the one to write the ending of this story…

Enter the woods

Little Goody Two Shoes is a horror narrative adventure with a hand-painted fairy tale setting. There are 10 possible endings that depend on your choices and actions throughout the game.

But there’s more than meets the eye, as you’ll also have to manage various aspects of Elise’s life in the village to survive. Remember that every decision counts in this story!

During the day, you’ll strengthen Elise’s bonds with her neighbors and work to make ends meet by playing fun minigames.

But as night falls, you must keep Elise full and healthy, both physically and mentally, through various battles with fearsome enemies as she delves deeper into the woods.

Characteristics:

Suspicious: Kieferberg is a small and very devout village. This means that Elise will have to wisely manage her relationships with the villagers to avoid them accusing her of witchcraft and abandoning her to her fate in the woods as punishment. Exploration and Puzzles: At night Elise can explore the forest, a mystical and phantasmagoric realm where puzzles and deadly enemies await as she tries to uncover its secrets. Survival and Resource Management: Over the course of a day and night cycle, Elise will have to carefully manage her needs to stay alive and finish her story. Love Interests: Let Cupid’s arrow strike you and fall in love with the charming nubile girls of Kieferberg. She unlocks dream dates and the stories of each character in this all-female cast.

. Below is the trailer, with Italian subtitles, which announces the release date.