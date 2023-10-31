Little Goody Two Shoesdeveloped by Astralshift and published by Square Enix, is now available on PlayStation 5, PC e Xbox Series X|S. Thematically close to the classic horror stories and fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm, the production tells the story of Elise, a young man who finds himself in a nightmare world.

During the day, players must strengthen Elise’s bonds with her neighbors and work to make ends meet by playing mini-games. As night falls, you will have to keep the girl full and healthy, both physically and mentally, during various clashes with fearsome enemies as he delves deeper and deeper into the woods. Your actions and decisions will lead the player to one of ten possible endings.

