Little Goody Two Shoesdeveloped and published by Square Enix, awill arrive on October 31, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch e Xbox Series X|S. This narrative adventure is being developed by AstralShift, an independent Portuguese team dedicated to creating video games suspended between the surreal and the fairy tale, centered on stories considered by the team to be engaging and with a good soundtrack.

Within the experience, you will impersonate little Elise, a young woman who will have to face mysterious creatures in a dark fairy tale thematically close to the texts of the Brothers Grimm and Andersen. In a world dominated by darkness, the little girl will have to extricate herself and descend into oblivion. She will be ready to do it?

