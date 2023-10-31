Europe on the hunt for raw materials

In the tranquil landscape of Swedish Lapland, below the town of Kirunathe earth is slowly collapsing. The largest iron mine in Europe has operated here since the 19th century, but the excavations have put the stability of the foundations at risk. In 2018, local authorities have undertaken the ambitious project of moving the entire city of Kiruna by a few kilometers to ensure safety and make room for one of the largest rare earth deposits in the world. This move is financed by the public mining company Lkab, which in 2022 announced a doubling of its turnover compared to 2020, reaching 23 billion euros in just one year. Il Fatto Quotidiano reports it.

Further south, in the Portuguese region of ‘Ibas os Montes, the British mining company Savannah Resources has obtained a license to extract lithium, a fundamental mineral for the production of electric batteries. The largest lithium reserve in Europe is supposed to be located hereand the British company aims to supply Portuguese lithium to power 500,000 electric cars a year.

In the north of Greece, in Kassandra, the Canadian company ElDorado Gold has fenced an entire mountain for copper mining through its subsidiary Hellas Golddespite having been repeatedly convicted of violations of environmental regulations with ongoing trials.

Raw materials such as lithium, rare earths, cobalt, nickel and copper have become the new driving forces of the economy, parallel to the role that coal and oil have played in the past. These minerals are essential for the production of electric cars, wind turbines, smartphones, computer microchips and weapons. However, Europe closed most of its mines more than 40 years ago, transforming itself from a producer to a consumer of raw materials. Today, Europe is largely dependent on foreign suppliers, mainly from Africa, Asia and especially China, which holds a monopoly in the rare earth sector.

The European Commission is aware of Europe’s vulnerability to this dependency and has sought to take measures to ensure a more secure supply. In 2022, Sweden’s Lkab announced the discovery of a large rare earth deposit in Kiruna. Furthermore, Sweden took over the six-month presidency of the European Union during the same period. The CEO of Lkab became president of Euromines, a mining lobby in Brussels, and said: “We must demonstrate that the Green Deal is not made in China.” This highlighted the growing awareness of the need to secure a domestic supply of raw material.

The European Commission has proposed the Critical Raw Materials Regulation (CRM) in 2022, with the aim of reducing Europe’s dependence on a single third country. The CRM predicts that by 2030 the EU must extract at least 10% of critical raw materials, recycle 15% and transform 40% of consumption into products. Furthermore, attempts are being made to speed up the licensing process for new mineral exploration. While it usually takes 10 to 15 years to open a new mine, the CRMA requires reducing this period to 24 months. This ambitious program plans to authorize “strategic” projects that are harmful to the environment, but of “relevant public interest”. The Commission is already examining around 138 new mine projects.

Despite these efforts, the European Union still faces several challenges. The financing of new mines was not foreseen in the CRMA regulation, despite the announcement of the creation of a European sovereign fund, which was supposed to collect subsidies and loans for the “made in Europe” industry sector. However, the veto of some European countries caused the project to fail, forcing states to look for individual solutions. Some countries are easing state aid rules to promote their mineral resources, but this could damage Europe’s single market. Europe’s dependence on other regions for mineral processing represents another problem, as Europe has yet to develop facilities for processing raw materials. The European Commission is trying to make agreements with various countries to guarantee the supply of raw materials.

In summary, l‘Europe is trying to address its growing dependence on raw materials essential to modern industry. Despite the progress and initiatives taken, there are still challenges to overcome to ensure a safe and sustainable supply of these crucial materials.

