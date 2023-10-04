loading…

Leonid Kuchma is the longest-serving president to ever lead Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

KIEV – Throughout its history, there have been around six Presidents of Ukraine who have served. Currently, the reins of power are held by Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine is a country in Eastern Europe. Looking at its history, this country is also one of the fragments of the Soviet Union.

Throughout its existence, Ukraine has been led by a number of presidents with varying terms of office. There are those who have served for a long time, but there are also others who have been in power for a relatively short time.

The following is a list of Presidents of Ukraine ordered from shortest to longest terms in office.

List of Presidents of Ukraine

1. Leonid Kravchuk

Leonid Kravchuk is listed as the first president of Ukraine. He served in the period 1991-1994 or about three years.

Quoting The Guardian, Wednesday (4/10/2023), Kravchuk has become an important figure for Ukraine when the Soviet Union weakened. He was a driving force in Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the Soviets.

After becoming leader of Ukraine, Kravchuk joined the leaders of Russia and Belarus to sign an agreement stating that the Soviet Union no longer existed.

Not only that, he also agreed to send the remaining Soviet nuclear weapons to Russia in a deal supported by the United States.

In 1994, Kravchuk actually wanted to extend his term as president. However, he lost to former prime minister Leonid Kuchma.