UNSC, the main global body tasked with maintaining international peace and security. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The UNSC or United Nations Security Council is the main global body tasked with maintaining international peace and security.

This council consists of 15 countries, which are divided into five permanent members and ten non-permanent members.

The five permanent members and ten elected members of the UNSC meet regularly to assess threats to international security, including civil war, natural disasters, weapons proliferation, and terrorism.

The following is a list of the current permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council as reported by the United Nations Security Council. For non-permanent members who are often refreshed every two years, this will be supplemented with the year the position ends.

Permanent and Non-Permanent Members of the UNSC

1. Permanent Member

– United States of America

– Russia

– China

– France

– English

2. Non-Permanent Members

– Albania (2023)

– Brazil (2023)

– Ecuador (2024)

– Gabon (2023)

– Ghana (2023)

– Japan (2024)

– Malta (2024)

– Mozambique (2024)

– Swiss (2024)

– United Arab Emirates (2023)

Structurally, the composition of the UNSC has remained largely unchanged since its founding in 1946, sparking debate among members regarding the need for reform.

In recent years, members’ competing interests have often hindered the Security Council’s ability to respond to major conflicts and crises, including the civil war in Syria, the Covid-19 pandemic, and Russia’s annexation of Crimea and subsequent invasion of Ukraine.