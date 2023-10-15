Suara.com – The Indonesian national team will face Brunei Darussalam in the second leg of the 2026 World Cup Qualification in the Asian zone at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, Seri Begawan, Tuesday (17/10/2023).

The Indonesian national team coach, Shin Tae-yong, only brought 25 of the 26 players he called up for the away match.

In the first leg at SUGBK, Senayan, Central Jakarta, Thursday (12/10/2023), Shin Tae-yong only fielded 23 players.

The three players, namely Marselino Ferdinan, Rafael Struick and Edo Febriansyah, were not included by Shin Tae-yong because they were still injured.

Also read: Dear Shin Tae-yong, these 3 players should not be starters in the 2nd leg of the Indonesian vs Brunei national team

Therefore, Shin Tae-yong chose not to force them to compete.

Without these three players, the Indonesian National Team won 6-0 over Brunei Darussalam.

Dimas Drajad scored a hat trick, while Ramadhan Sananta and Rizky Ridho each scored two goals.

The following day, the national team departed for Brunei Darussalam via Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten, on Friday (13/10/2023).

Shin Tae-yong decided to only bring 25 players, with one player who is certain not to take part, namely Marselino Ferdinand.

Also Read: FIFA Matchday Results for ASEAN Countries: Indonesia Goes Party, Vietnam and Thailand Lose by a Handsome Score

Edo Febriansyah and Rafael Struick remain involved because their injuries are minor.