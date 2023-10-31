Suara.com – Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the pair of presidential candidates (capres) and vice presidential candidates (cawapres) Ganjar Pranowo – Mahfud Md are starting to campaign intensively. In campaigning, Ganjar – Mahfud also did not forget to spread promises so that the people would elect them. What are the promises? The following is a list of Ganjar – Mahfud’s sweet promises.

Promises are usually made by presidential candidates, vice presidential candidates and legislative candidates before general elections or general elections. The series of promises made has become a strategy for the presidential and vice presidential candidates, including Ganjar-Mahfud, so that they can gain more votes from the people.

So what promises have the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Ganjar-Mahfud made? Check out the complete list of sweet promises in the following review.

List of Ganjar’s Sweet Promises – Mahfud

This promise is contained in Ganjar & Mahfud’s vision and mission document with the theme Towards a Superior Indonesia, Fast Movement to Realize a Just and Sustainable Maritime Country’. The promise is stated in 8 main points, namely:

• Accelerate the development of superior Indonesian people who are qualified, productive and have personality.

• Accelerate mastery of Science and Technology through accelerating independent Research and Innovation (R&I).

• Accelerate independent economic development based on knowledge and added value.

• Accelerate equitable economic development in Indonesia.

• Accelerate the development of national level digital systems.

• Accelerate the realization of a sustainable environment through a green and blue economy.

• Accelerate the substantive implementation of democracy, respect for human rights, just legal supremacy, and professional security.

• Accelerate increasing Indonesia’s role in realizing a new, more just world order through a free and active foreign policy and strengthening national defense.

Specifically, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD gave sweet promises to State Civil Servants (ASN), both Civil Servants (PNS) and Government Employees with Work Agreements (PPPK). Especially for lecturers and teachers.

The couple wants ASN to be prosperous from now on. The steps taken are to ensure a clearer work system, promotions in a transparently accountable manner, more concrete remuneration, as well as a unified transfer system for ASNs, and ensuring excellent service for ASNs.

The bureaucratic system will also be changed by optimizing digitalization. Ganjar wants to ensure that government services run more smoothly by applying digitalization to all aspects of government.

Apart from that, Ganjar-Mahfud is also promising in terms of optimizing industrialization and formulating policies to be able to utilize the results of domestic innovation and research. This candidate pair has targeted manufacturing industry growth of around 7.5%-8% as a strategy to get out of the middle income trap in an inclusive manner by increasing the role of cooperatives and MSMEs, business support, opening 17 million jobs and so on.

They believe that optimizing Special Economic Zones can accelerate industrialization and investment. Ganjar – Mahfud is confident that he will maximize innovation and creativity, considering that Indonesia has a very complete supply chain, starting from raw materials, skilled labor and a very large market.

Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo and vice presidential candidate Mahfud MD also have an ambitious program known as “one village, one health center” in the vision and mission they created. This promise aims to provide more optimal first-level health services to the entire community.

The vision and mission document for this couple confirms their commitment to mapping the needs for providing and updating community health centers in each village.

Apart from that, Ganjar – Mahfud will also ensure the availability of doctors, health workers, essential medicines, as well as accelerate the use of technology (digitalization) in health services, including the use of

telemedicine.

So, that was Ganjar – Mahfud’s sweet promise as stated in the vision and mission with the theme Towards a Superior Indonesia, Fast Movement to Realize a Just and Sustainable Maritime Country’. Hope it is useful!

Contributor: Putri Ayu Nanda Sari