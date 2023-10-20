“The digitalisation of healthcare processes makes many opportunities possible for hospital and local health authority contexts, but above all for the patients who are at the center of these processes. The leitmotif of healthcare today is digitalisation, but we must not fall for slogans”. Telemedicine and digital health are “tools. The citizen is at the center. The tools must always be taken from the right side, as in the case of the knife, from the handle side, not the blade: to be able to do this, adequate skills are needed. We are building”. Andrea Lisi, president of Anorc professioni, speaking at Welfair, the new format of Fiera Roma which brought together, for 3 days, all the players in the world of health.

When there are many opportunities “we must manage the risk – warns Lisi – we are talking about health data which are an opportunity for the scientific world and research, study and treatment possibilities”, but also for “the diagnostic capabilities offered from innovative systems, up to artificial intelligence. We are talking about very delicate data – underlines the expert – which can generate discrimination if it falls into hands that do not know how to use it well. To prevent them from getting out of control, correct custody must be ensured.

There are regulations that provide for all of this, on data protection and artificial intelligence. On this – recalls Lisi – a European regulation will arrive which will try to guarantee a coherent use of the data to guarantee its quality and implementation in these innovative processes”. To be able to control data and keep it correctly “you need a thinking head – highlights Lisi – which is not the artificial one, but that of the skills behind it. To guarantee all this, multidisciplinary teams are needed made up of doctors, being in the healthcare sector, predisposed to innovations, more legal minds, juridical, who know the legislation, more attentive to security, data protection, engineering heads, IT engineers, up to arrive – he concludes – at the innovation manager of the digital transition capable of leading these teams”.