Irrefutably, Leo Messi is one of the best players that world football has ever produced. The Argentine star does not stop giving good news for his fans, because 1 year after winning the Soccer World Cup he revealed his first animated series.

You read it right, Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini, better known as Leo Messi, partnered with Sony to offer an animated series that will delight his youngest fans.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

Messi will travel through a video game in his new animated series

The project is called Messi and the Giants and will have a computer-generated 3D animation style. As for the story, the series will take the 12-year-old child version of Messi to a video game and his mission will be to return home.

“What makes this series special is that it focuses on the same principles of sportsmanship… it’s about perseverance, resilience, teamwork and believing in yourself,” said Joe D’Ambrosia, head of Sony’s children’s division. Pictures Television.

“In every boy there is a hero”: Messi will have a mysterious ally in Messi and the Giants

Messi and the Giants (there is no official title in Spanish yet) will be a joint project with Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Pictures Television, Leo Messi Management and the animation studio Atlantis Animation (Tara Duncan, Miraculous).

No more was revealed about the plot, nor is it known which platforms the series will be available on or when it will begin airing, but details will be released later this month; However, it has already been confirmed that Messi and the Giants will be available in Spanish, English and “many other languages.”

Below you can take your first look at the animation.

In case you missed it: Lionel Messi and more soccer players came to Call of Duty.

What do you think of the project? Are you interested? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Lionel Messi if you visit this page.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh! by EA Sports FC 24

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News