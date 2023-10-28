For many people, searching for a job has become “easier than ever” thanks to platforms like LinkedIn. However, In recent years, especially after the pandemic, there has been a large increase in false job offers and fraudulent profiles who seek to take advantage of unsuspecting job seekers.

The convenience of browsing all job opportunities from a computer or mobile screen has revolutionized the way people search for jobs.

Nevertheless, This facility has also opened the door to job scams that can sometimes be devastating for people.. That is why this report explores, with the help of experts, these scams through LinkedIn in more depth, with some tips and strategies to protect yourself.

“On a platform intended almost exclusively for professional purposes, in which each user tries to create an entire network and join a community to make their work capacity visible and obtain or change jobs, it is logical to consider that an unknown individual could write to a particular user a message on behalf of an alleged organization, legitimate or not, and the user is inclined to trust what the other is telling him,” Raquel Puebla and Itxaso Reboleiro, analysts at Computer Hoy, explain in an interview for Computer Hoy. cyber intelligence from Entelgy Innotec Security.

What is happening? The rise of job scams on LinkedIn

The modus operandi of these scams varies, but They usually follow a recognizable pattern. One of the most common methods is creating fake profiles of recruiters who communicate with potential candidates via direct messages.

These messages may contain seemingly attractive job offers that require a quick response.. It is at this point where fraudsters can request personal information, such as sensitive data that allows them to carry out subsequent fraud.

“A few days ago I received a job offer from a certain Gustavo Costa, where he shared a URL of the project and also a link. Where there were supposed to be some files including the job description, salary, bonuses, etc. And he told me asked me to download that to my computer,” explains Oscar Grondona in a LinkedIn post.

“They sent me information and documentation in a Word document with the interview process and a form to fill out about my CV. The contact was a certain “Ezra” who of course is not on LinkedIn anymore and the conversation I had with him has disappeared” , comments another user.

Example of a ‘phishing’ email impersonating LinkedIn, Source: welivesecurity.

welivesecurity

On the other hand, Be very careful because this is not the only way, although it is the most common. There are others like:

Fake Notifications: Scammers send fake notification emails that resemble legitimate LinkedIn communications. These messages may contain malicious links designed to steal LinkedIn login credentials or install malware on devices.

“Once a certain family of ‘malware’ is deployed, the risk would be in the functionalities that had been attached to the payload, which could lead to cyber espionage, bank fraud, or turning the equipment into part of a botnet, among others,” comment the two cyber intelligence experts.

Pyramid scams: Some use LinkedIn to promote pyramid schemes or fake investment programs. They may request advance payments or personal and financial information with the promise of huge profits. These offers are often “too good to be true” and should be treated with skepticism.

Don’t let it slip: this is how you can avoid falling into a scam via LinkedIn

To protect yourself from these types of LinkedIn scams, it is essential to follow strong security practices. Some key tips include:

Check the legitimacy of the company: Before responding to a job offer, research the company that is posting it. Look for information about their reputation, their online presence, and opinions of other employees. Analyze the job offer: Pay attention to details in the offer, such as unusually high salaries, minimum experience requirements, vague descriptions, or excessive promises.

“Analyzing the job position itself can also bring out suspicion in those cases in which there are hardly any entry requirements and the salary offered is abnormally high,” add Raquel Puebla and Itxaso Reboleiro.

Review the recruiter’s profile: Look for red flags, such as newly created profiles, lack of professional details, limited connections, or stock photos. Check consistency: Check if the information provided in the recruiter’s profile matches the company they supposedly represent. Pay attention to communication channels and avoid sharing personal information such as mobile numbers, documents or addresses. Do not download files or click on suspicious links. Use Google—or other engines—to learn more about the company. Try contacting real company employees to verify the authenticity of the offer if you are suspicious. Remember that recruiter profiles with few LinkedIn contacts can be a warning sign.

“Cybercriminals adapt to the development of platforms and services of majority use, trying to create lures of interest for users that differ from those they already know. Thus, if they notice a decrease in the success of email campaigns or by SMS because official organizations and bodies have begun to raise more awareness about it, they advocate other means of attack,” the experts add.

While LinkedIn offers countless employment opportunities, it also represents fertile ground for scammers. Caution, thorough research and prudence in online interactions are essential to ensure a safe and successful job search today, even if you don’t get hired later.

“It is always advisable to report the incident to the relevant authorities and institutions, such as in Spain to the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) through the channels enabled for this purpose or the free Cybersecurity Help Line, 017” , they end.