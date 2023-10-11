The family drama film entitled Tears at the Edge of Sajadah can now be watched by fans of feature films. It’s not surprising that many people are hunting for links to watch the film Tears at the Ujung Sajadah.

Directed by Key Mangunsong, this film stars a number of popular Indonesian actresses and actors such as Citra Kirana, Titi Kamal, and Fedi Nuril.

Before finding out the link to watch Tears at the Edge of Sajadah, here is a brief synopsis of this tear-jerking film:

Synopsis of Tears at the Edge of the Sajadah

Tears at the Edge of the Prayer Rug. (source: (IMDB))

This film tells the story of the struggle of a mother named Aqila to get back her only child who has been separated for 7 years. At that time, Aqila just found out that her child was still alive.

Aqila gave birth to a child from a marriage that was not approved by her mother, Halimah. However, after her husband died, Halimah lied to Aqila by saying that her baby had died when she gave birth.

Aqila’s baby, who was actually still alive, was then taken by Halimah and handed over to a husband and wife couple who had long been waiting for a child, namely Arif and Yumna. The baby boy they received was named Baskara.

However, one day, Halimah fell ill and finally confessed to Aqila that her child was still alive. Suddenly, Aqila tried her best to get her child back.

So, how does Aqila struggle to fight for her child? Will he succeed in getting full custody of Baskara?

After knowing the storyline of the film Air Mata di Ujung Sajadah, here is the link to watch the film:

After knowing the viewing link and synopsis of Tear at the Ujung Sajadah, now Indonesian film fans can watch and find out the ending of the film.