Indonesian film lovers can now watch Imam Without Makmum, a comedy film with comedy nuances directed by Syakir Daulay.

Not only was he the director, Syakir Daulay also starred in the film as the main character. He competed in acting with Vonny Felicia, Lukman Sardi and Cut Mini. Therefore, it is not surprising that many film lovers are looking for links to watch Imam Without Makmum.

However, before finding out the link to watch the film, let’s look at the synopsis of Imam Without Makmum below:

Synopsis of Imam Without Makmum

Imam Without Makmum. (source: (YouTube/Cinemas 21))

This film tells the story of a young man named Imam who falls in love at first sight with a woman named Naira.

The Imam called her Humaira, just like the Prophet Muhammad SAW’s affectionate call to Aisyah, his beloved wife. Imam and Naira’s relationship deepens, but Imam actually encounters various obstacles.

Imam’s mother apparently does not agree with the relationship her child has with Naira. The reason is, Naira, who is a violinist, works at a nightclub.

So, how does Imam and Naira’s love story end? Can the Imam find a mate according to his mother’s wishes?

To find out the ending of the film Imam Without Makmum, here is the link to watch the film:

After finding out the link to watch Imam Without Makmum, local film lovers can now watch the story of Imam’s journey in finding his soul mate.