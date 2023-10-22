Suara.com – Live streaming link for big match Italian League AC Milan vs Juventus. The match entitled Derbi d’Italia at the San Siro Stadium, Milan will be held Monday (23/10/2023) early morning at 01:45 WIB.

AC Milan was on fire before the October international break by achieving consecutive wins in its last four matches in the Italian League.

The Rossoneri – nicknamed AC Milan – have collected 21 points so far from eight Serie A matches, the result of seven wins and only one defeat.

AC Milan central midfielder, Tijjani Reijnders expressed his optimism regarding AC Milan’s chances of winning the Scudetto this season, just like two seasons ago before last season they failed to defend their title because they were taken by Napoli.

“I am very happy to play for Milan. We are a team with a lot of quality. What we want is to win the Scudetto,” said Reijnders, who was just brought in by AC Milan from AZ in the 2023 summer transfer market.

“We are in a good moment. Now we face three difficult matches, but I am sure we can win them,” continued the Dutch international player as reported by Sempremilan.

“We are an extraordinary team. I think we can win the Scudetto and the Champions League, why not?” he boasted.

AC Milan deserves to be favored to win at home in the next match, but Juventus cannot be underestimated either.

The team coached by coach Massilimiano Allegri won three wins from their last five matches in Serie A, with only one defeat.

Juventus is only four points away from AC Milan in the standings table. This means that an away win at the San Siro this morning will cut Juventus’ gap to just one point.