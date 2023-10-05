Limited Run Games will reissue the NES, SNES, and Game Boy Jurassic Park games with new amber cartridges that work on the original consoles.

classic games Jurassic Park for NES, SNES y Game Boypublished in the early 90s in the heat of Steven Spielberg’s film, will receive a re-release for modern consoles (Switch, PS4 and Xbox) thanks to Limited Run Games.

Unlike other Limited Run Games releases (producing physical versions of other companies’ digital games), this compilation of classic Jurassic Park games has been created expressly by them, using the Carbon Engine.

Therefore, for now, there will be no digital release: the only way to play them will be in their physical editions for Switch, PS4 or Xbox! Although there is another way… cartridges for NES, SNES and Game Boy.

NES, SNES and Game Boy receive new cartridges for collectors

That’s right: Limited Run Games has created new NES, SNES and Game Boy cartridgesfully functional with your old consoles (or modern reconstructions like Super Nt or Analogue Pocket).

A luxury reissue whose cartridge is also amber in color. The games are Jurassic Park on NES, Jurassic Park 2: The Chaos Continues on SNES and Jurassic Park 2: The Chaos Continues en Game Boy.

You can reserve all three until October 15, for $65 each, with collector’s box and manual. But each also has a collector’s edition ($99), which comes with a special cartridge with LED and a poster part, which you will complete if you buy all five special editions of Jurassic Park Classic Collection.

Remember, reservations are closed October 15after the date it will no longer be possible to buy, both for the cartridges of NES, SNES y Game Boyas for the Switch, PS4 and Xbox versions of Jurassic Park Classic Collection.