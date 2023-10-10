Greg Pak and Giulia Giacomino team up to create a new comic book saga about Lilo and Stitch that promises to navigate new adventures and challenges

If you’ve ever wondered what happened to Stitch and his ‘ohana in paradise Hawaii, there is news that will move you. The iconic pair of alien and Hawaiian girl has not said the last word about her. Get ready to enter a new universe of Lilo & Stitch, this time through paper and ink, courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment.

Ohana means family

Lilo y Stitch It is not just a Disney movie that has captured our hearts; It is also a cultural phenomenon that has adapted and evolved over time. From comic strips to television series and sequels, the world has shown an insatiable appetite for the adventures of this beloved couple and their ohana.

If we take a look at similar characters in pop culture, such as Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy or Pikachu from Pokémon, we realize that Stitch’s charisma is not something easy to replicate. This new comic has the task of not only maintaining that charm, but also expanding an already rich and diverse universe. Greg Pak’s expert hand could be just what this new foray into the world of Lilo & Stitch needs to become another timeless classic.

An author who knows how to move us

Without a doubt, Greg Pak has earned a prominent place in the comic industry. His contributions to titles like Star Wars, Darth Vader and especially the Hulk saga speak for themselves. But beyond his resume, Pak has a knack for touching the reader’s emotional chords, a trait that seems to fit perfectly with the sensitivity and emotional depth inherent in the Lilo & Stitch universe.

And if we talk about universes, we cannot forget that Lilo y Stitch has already immersed itself in the waters of manga. With an alternate version in which Stitch lands in feudal Japan, the original story proved to be flexible enough to tackle different genres and eras. With this in mind, expectations are sky-high to see what new twists Pak and Giacomino will bring us in this exciting reinvention of the classic.

Lilo and Stitch in the comic and beyond

This pair of characters has already had a long history in different formats, from the 2002 animated film, through comic strips published in Disney Adventures magazine, to the manga Stitch & the Samurai by Hiroto Wada. But this time it will be different. In 2024, it will be the turn of a renowned American publisher, Dynamite Entertainmentto resume the story.

The lives of Stitch and his ‘ohana will be threatened by giant robots searching for samples of Stitch’s own DNA for evil purposes. Will Stitch be able to defend his family? This exciting plot will collect the legacy of love and adventure of the original saga, taking it along unexplored routes.

The minds behind the work

“The Lilo and Stitch movie impressed me at the time with its focus on the daily struggles of an incredibly relatable family,” he said. Greg Pak. An already recognized name in the world of comics, Pak has contributed to sagas such as Star Wars, Darth Vader and the Hulk franchise, his touch is a guarantee of quality.

Giulia Giacomino, a rising star in the world of comics art, makes her big interior art debut with this title. Linked to Mirka Andolfo’s Arancia studio, Giacomino He has contributed his art to titles such as Gargoyles.

The art of covers

With a range of artists contributing to the covers, the series promises to be a visual feast. David Nakayama provides a surfing scene of our protagonists, while Joshua Middleton gives us a calmer version on the beach. Jennifer L. Meyer captures the beauty of Hawaii and Stitch’s guitar skills. And Craig Rousseau adds a unique touch of color.

This new comic looks like it will come loaded with emotions, adventures and, how could it be otherwise, a lot of fun in the Hawaiian paradise. Mark your calendars for 2024 and get ready to fall in love with Lilo and Stitch all over again!