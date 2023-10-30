His mother Sandra is also important. And how many messages with his younger brother Khéphren

Filippo Conticello

30 October – MILAN

While his son Marcus was dancing around hugging his new twin Lautaro under the Curva Nord, and some angry Roma fans were trying to chase him due to a final ball fired high up, father Lilian was laughing his head off. A blue model with wide brims and a matching stripe, a touch of elegance for those who never lost style even in defence: at least for him, Lilian Thuram, no exaggerated celebrations, but only a high five to those around him. If there is one thing that his father taught his son from an early age it is to avoid excesses, govern emotions and, above all, keep his feet firmly planted on the ground. Much of the Inter center forward’s quiet strength comes from his family lexicon. It was a rigid education with a precise objective: every teaching imparted in recent years has served to improve Marcus as a human being before as a footballer. From the fight against racism to some solidarity activities, there are many paternal legacies. As regards look and music, the son has instead taken a completely different path: there is always rap music playing in his earphones and with his somewhat “urban” style he would never wear a hat like his father’s. In any case, last summer it was Lilian himself who directed Thuram jr first towards Milan and then towards the Nerazzurri half of the city: in PSG, who had also been interested in one of the best French talents on a free transfer, there was no the appropriate changing room.

the dinner ritual

—

In the grandstand yesterday, as usual, there was father, but not mother Sandra, separated from Lilian since 2007: she too, however, is always close to the boy and his brother Khéphren, a midfielder who enchants with Farioli’s miracle team of Nice . After every match one of the first phone calls from the boys is always for her, it couldn’t have been otherwise like this yesterday too. The former Parma and Juve defender, however, is now “settled” in Milan to accompany Marcus in every step of his new Nerazzurri life, lived between hotels and a hotel in the central station area where he still lives. At the moment the family’s efforts are concentrated on finding a suitable home, perhaps not too far from the center of Appiano: it is important to appreciate the beauty of the city, but never forget that the priority always remains the profession. When he left San Siro Lilian didn’t want to say a word, then she waited for him in the car park and together they went to the usual restaurant not far away: the father-son dinner after a goal is becoming a pleasant ritual. From mother to father For years the most important parent in the Inter team has been Adolphine, Lukaku’s mother who one day Ibra accused of macumba and voodoo rites: she is the woman on whom Romelu hangs, also decisive in the about-face of last summer, who yesterday was unfortunately filled with gratuitous insults from the entire stadium.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

in the year

—

In the posts Lukaku, however, there is above all a father in the spotlight, a former champion who knows well what a player needs to excel. Lilian has played a lot of hot matches like yesterday’s, but as a spectator this one will have seemed a little different to him. Thanks to the son touched by an uncommon talent: hats off – and what a hats off – to him, Monsieur Marcus.

October 30 – 09:52

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED