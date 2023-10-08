loading…

Transgender woman, Marina Machete, was selected as the winner of Miss Portugal. Photo/Al Arabiya

LISBON – A woman transgender was crowned Miss Portugal for the first time in history beauty contest that country. This follows in the footsteps of the Netherlands, which previously also selected transgender women in the same contest.

Marina Machete, biologically a man, was crowned Miss Portugal in a ceremony in the southeastern city of Borba on Thursday local time.

Machete is 28 years old and worked as a flight attendant for five years. She also previously won the competition for Miss Palmela.

“Proud to be the first transgender woman to compete for the title of Miss Universe Portugal!” Machete wrote on Instagram before the final.

“For years I was ineligible to compete and now it is an honor to be part of this incredible group of candidates!” he continued as quoted from Russia Today, Sunday (8/10/2023).

However, it seems that not everyone in Portugal is happy with Machete’s victory.

“When I read this news, at first I thought it was just a joke,” wrote Rui Paulo Sousa, a member of Portugal’s parliament, on Facebook.

“There is no doubt that this is a sad day for young women who dream of (winning) women’s beauty pageants,” he continued.