When a brand does things well and offers something unique and differentiated, other brands can offer little competition even if they have the same specifications because the value of the brand goes a long way. And that happens with Dyson vacuum cleaners, which, despite being the most expensive, are the most popular due to their good reputation and performance.

It is true that few vacuum cleaners offer us the power, ease of use, comfort, lightness and accessories of the Dyson, but we do want to bring to the fore a brand that is a good alternative: Dreame. Above all this model, the Dreame V11 Mistral which is now only 329 euros on Amazon.

The first thing we have to highlight is the most important thing, which is not the accessories, nor the format nor the price… but the power. What you want is for the vacuum cleaner to suck, not drag the dirt from one side to the other, and this Dreame V11 Mistral reaches 150 AW or 25,000 pascals and is comparable to the power of the Dyson V10 to give you an idea. Any vacuum cleaner over 18,000 pascals is already enough for a standard home.

But of course, the good thing about the Dyson is not only the power, but the convenience that it gives us to be able to vacuum the house without connecting the cable or changing the spare battery. This Dreame V11 Mistral, despite the great power of its engine, can last up to 90 minutes running thanks to the fact that it has a normal mode, an eco mode and a turbo mode.

Of course, it doesn’t do it intelligently, although normally you only change when you enter certain rooms or vacuum carpets or sofas.

It includes, as it could not be otherwise, a good filtering system with 12 cyclones and 5 filters, including a HEPA filter. This allows the motor to keep harmful particles from the air separated to reduce the amount of waste that adheres to the filter, improving the efficiency of the vacuum cleaner and preventing you from having to clean or replace it every now and then.

ComputerHoy.com and Telegram

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Follow us on Telegram

In addition, the dirt tank emptying system is easy and hygienic. By pressing a single button it opens and lets the dirt out without having to come into contact with it.

If you want a powerful vacuum cleaner, with great autonomy, comfortable to use and you do not need the extra functions or accessories of the high-end Dyson, This Dreame V11 Mistral vacuum cleaner reduced to only 330 euros is your best option.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here