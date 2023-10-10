El Hormiguero has started the week very strongly with the arrival of Ilia Topuria. The fighter, nicknamed El Matador of the UFC, has returned to the program to talk with Pablo Motos about how his rise to the elite of Mixed Martial Arts is going. In fact, he has talked about his next assault on the championship belt, which could happen next January 20.

The presenter has commented on how good he looks compared to the moment when he has to be prepared for a fight. He now weighs 80 kilos and will have to stay… at 66! “Losing the first five is bearable, but the last ten are like living in hell, but it is the price you have to pay if you want something,” he explained. In addition, he has told what his demanding training is like. Don’t miss a single detail in the video!

More about Ilia Topuria

Topuria is a talented MMA fighter. The Hispanic-Georgian has gained recognition in the UFC for his impressive record and aggressive style. His ability in the octagon has made him go from promise to reality in a very short time while still undefeated.

Ilia has already sat on the set and knows what it’s like to have a great time with the ants. Among everything she gave about herself in the first interview she did on the program, she highlighted her incredible philosophy of life and the love she has for her sport.