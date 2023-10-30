The actress considers this meaning to be an “ugly nickname” and believes that it should stop being used.

In recent months we have seen how the term “nepo-baby” became increasingly popular in Hollywood circles to refer to all those famous people who were succeeding in film or television thanks to their parents They are already recognized people in the industry. A meaning that actress Gwyneth Paltrow does not like at all.

This was acknowledged in an interview with Bustle in which they asked him about his daughter Apple and if she wants to follow in the footsteps of her mother in the world of cinema, or of her father in the world of music. “She is a very reserved person. Now there is the term nepo-baby and a constant judgment on the children of famous people“.

“Apple is just a student… she just wants to go to school and learn. But there is nothing wrong with doing or wanting to be like your parents. No one criticizes a doctor’s son who wants to become a doctor. The truth is that if you grow up in a house of artists, it is very normal that you end up dedicating yourself to it. “I think it’s just a very ugly nickname.”

La propia Gwyneth Paltrow She is a nepo-baby in herself, as she is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner, who plays Ben Stiller’s mother in the films Her Parents, and director Bruce Paltrow, so it is normal that she is quite sensitive to the use that is being given to this word.

Who are nepo-babies?

What Gwyneth Paltrow prefers to ignore, or intentionally omits, is not the fact that there are children of celebrities who manage to succeed in the same professions as their parents, but rather the fact that they do not admit the world of privileges in which they live and that, at the same time, causes that there are unknown people who cannot achieve their status.

Precisely, talking about this topic with Elle, Cindy Crawford’s daughter said about her debut on the catwalk: “I have had a great source of information and someone who can give me good advice, For that alone I feel very lucky.” Learn Gwyneth Paltrow.