Xbox presents a trailer for Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth with a game mode in which you will transform into an Animal Crossing, a tourist resort simulator.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealththe eighth main installment of the series formerly known as Yakuza, now called Like a Dragon (or Ryū ga Gotoku in Japan) was one of the protagonists of the Xbox Partner Preview event.

And it has been a trailer that has not left anyone indifferent, because although Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth will be a turn-based RPG (an innovation from the previous Like a Dragon that has remained in the series), it will also have a secondary mode in which becomes… Animal Crossing.

Dodonko Island is a secondary mode of the game, optional, but it seems like a game in itself, and not a small one at that: a city builder and management game for a Hawaiian tourist destination.

This will be the “Animal Crossing” mode of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Dondoko Island is a completely independent mode from the main story that you can play at your own pace as soon as you unlock it, something that happens in chapter 6as its creators have confirmed on the Xbox Wire.

Dondoko Island was a desert island filled with illegally dumped garbage, but Ichiban Kasuga sets out to turn it into a tourist resort, starting by cleaning up the garbage and recycling materials to build buildings and furniture.

Mechanics of crafting furniture and creating roads, cities and other facilities will be mixed, with mini-games in which to obtain resources (such as fishing or searching for minerals).

But there will also be management mechanics when opening the island to visitors who will stay as a tourist destination, you will be able to interact with them (there will be a quotes app), participate in events…

The Hawaiian setting matches the rest of the game, which takes place in Honolulu. Don’t forget that it’s a turn-based RPG, and there will be other new additions to the combat, such as a job for Kazuma in which he can attack with action controls for a period of time.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be released on January 26, 2024 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. It is a simultaneous launch worldwide.