As scheduled, this morning the Xbox Partner Preview, the brand’s new event. As its name suggests, it is focused on the games of its most important partners. For this reason, we were able to take a new look at Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

The title of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio y SEGA It will offer us a lot of action, but also a time to relax and do many other activities outside of combat. This was made clear in their most recent trailer, where they presented us with the DonDoko Island.

This is a special location where we can manage an island, get to know its inhabitants and protect them from certain dangers. The great attraction of the place is exploration and learning about all the activities it has to offer, such as mini-games, construction mechanics and much more. Below you can see the trailer:

