It may seem surreal to you, but Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be the new franchise title and one of its characteristics reminds us a lot of Animal Crossing. Wink or not, in this entry we will analyze what Infinite Wealth consists of and its similarity to one of Nintendo’s most beloved games.

The new Yakuza Like a Dragon surprises all players with the inclusion of a mechanic that seems to draw heavily on Animal Crossing. Given that It will allow us to visit Dondoko Island. Which will be unlocked for us through a secondary mission starting from chapter 6 of the game. On this island we will be able to attract tourists and manage its operation completely.

Furthermore we can reform whatever we want. Hire artists for shows and even create our own fully customizable house. And that is only part of it since more content and endless surprises will await us in the future. All this has reminded us enormously of how Animal Crossing has worked. since ever.

Without a doubt, the Yakuza saga (mythical in Japan) has been soaked in the options and range of customization that Animal Crossing offers us.unleashing a most curious resemblance. All this has been shown in the Xbox Partner Preview.