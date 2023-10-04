A new revenue model for Lightyear should guide the company through tough times.

Creating a car brand from scratch is extremely difficult. Especially if you don’t want to be a niche player or boutique manufacturer. Such a shop can be profitable with 10-15 supercars per year. But don’t forget that brands like Pagani and Koenigsegg make money from peripheral businesses. Horacio Pagani sometimes designs for third parties and Christian von Koenigsegg sells patents.

Lightyear had to become significantly bigger than those exclusive hypercar brands and then you had a hard time. Yes, Tesla did it too, but Elon Musk had a rock-solid business plan and sharp vision plus, oh yes, almost unlimited venture capital. Even if it had gone under, more money would have been thrown at it. Yes, capitalism also has its dark edges.

Complete auto

But back to Lightyear. That brand had a great idea, but they focused on the wrong stock. Their solar cell technology is fantastic and could certainly cause a (small) seismic shift in the automotive industry. But at Lightyear they immediately designed a complete car around it. That’s of course not very useful. If you have a great idea for a nun, you don’t immediately design a monastery and Austrian children’s family around it.

Anyway, they also realize that at Lightyear. The FD reports this. The production plans for the Lightyear One are being put on hold for the time being. So the plan for a private car has not been definitively rejected. Much more interesting, however, is the arrival of Lightyear Layer. That is actually a much more interesting product. No people were found interested in investing in the car, but they did invest in Lightyear Layer. However, Lightyear Layer (we just had to say it several times in a row in the mirror, otherwise it will bring bad luck) can count on a lot of interest from the car industry.

New revenue model

Lightyear is in discussions with various suppliers on this, says Lex Hoefsloot of Lightyear. The factory in Venray, which currently employs 20 people, has a production capacity of 100,000 solar roofs per year. An excellent revenue model, then. At some point, those sunroofs will be worth gold to the car manufacturers. Whether it concerns PHEVs or electric cars. In both cases you can increase the car’s range thanks to the copper cad.

Why is it still taking so long? Well, simple: security of existence. This is not only an issue for the coming elections, but also for manufacturers. They want their suppliers to continue to exist. At least, that they can continue to decrease. The technology of solar cells has not advanced so far that there are hundreds of companies that can temporarily meet the needs of the car manufacturer in question. Ironically, the other way around is often not the case. When things go badly for the manufacturer, the suppliers are often the first to go bankrupt. Just ask wheel manufacturer BBS, which is constantly going bankrupt because demand from the sector is constantly rising and falling.

So despite that the role cattle

Via: Financieel Dagblad

