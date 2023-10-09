Starting a company from scratch is (very) complicated. If that company is a car brand, the company (pun intended) becomes complicated. If that car brand is an electric vehicle company that wants to make solar panels a key part of its cars, the chances of success are almost non-existent. Now, Lightyear has taken it on.

Lightyear. We have been talking about Lightyear in Xataka for more than five years. Then the brand announced that its first solar car could now be purchased. The starting price was 119,000 euros but, by then, we only knew its silhouette. Its silhouette, its price, its reservation cost (19,000 euros) and all its promises.

Was the Lightyear expensive? It depends. Maybe in the London of five years ago, yes. In Madrid, however, they hoped to be able to complete up to 17,000 kilometers each year just powered by solar energy. In addition, the car could be accompanied with a battery with a range of 400 kilometers or another more ambitious one of 800 kilometers.

Back to the promises. He had a teammate on a soccer team who was pretty good. When he played with strangers, he always sold himself as an ordinary player, who did not stand out in anything. “It’s better to say that and then play well than the other way around. That way I can only improve what is expected of me.”

In the industry. automobile, however, it is difficult to keep a low profile. It is difficult to stand out if it is not by launching great bombastic messages. And, obviously, there is a risk of failing miserably. It is a tactic in which the brand always dances on a tightrope. The network is the investors. It has worked for Tesla. Others need help from governments. And others, like Lightyear, are going bankrupt.

Because in 2019 Lightyear presented its Lightyear One, with a price of 149,000 euros and 725 kilometers of autonomy. By then, the reserve had risen to 119,000 euros. In June 2022, the Lightyear 0 was presented, which announced (in the best of cases) 70 kilometers of solar autonomy per day. Expectations were lowered from a maximum of 30,000 “free” kilometers per year to 25,500 kilometers.

A year of comings and goings. If we wanted to get one, it was time to break the bank: 149,000 euros for the first 150 customers and 250,000 euros for those who arrived later. And on the horizon, the promise of an SUV for 2025 with a price of about 30,000 euros.

In September 2022, the company received a new investment of more than 80 million euros. It was a push that allowed them to open the doors of their assembly plant… for a few hours. Within days, production of the Lightyear One was stopped due to lack of sales. In January 2023, Lightyear declared bankruptcy and seemed to end the dream of building a solar car that would allow you to move completely free of charge on a daily basis.

Go for the panels. Therefore, in the early stages of 2023 the company was dismantled and its assets auctioned. In May, however, one last adventure was attempted after an injection of about eight million euros with the aim of resurrecting the company but, finally, the dream has ended and Lightyear pivots to creating solar panels.

The change in strategy will once again cause layoffs at Lightyear, which trusted in its electric SUV as the means to become relevant again, attract attention, investment and achieve, once and for all, launch its electric and solar cars on the market.

Almost impossible. Lightyear’s story confirms how complicated it is to build a car company from scratch. And even more so if the objective is as disruptive as launching a solar car. With the electric car, there have been many who have tried to gain a foothold but only a handful of firms are managing to move their projects forward.

It has taken Tesla (many) years to stop burning money. The advantage of it was that, at that time, it was a unique car with technology that had the potential to grow. Other firms that have arrived later have not been so lucky. Rivian, for example, has been walking a tightrope for a long time. If NIO or XPeng survive it is because the Chinese Government has given them enormous facilities for them to burn their money. Other companies, with less capital and support, such as Dyson, also had to abandon their particular adventure.

¿Effective? And, furthermore, Lightyear intended to put an electric car on the market that is currently unable to deliver what it promises. Solar panels used in the automotive sector have barely managed to save a few euros over the course of the year in those cars where they have been implemented and their electrical energy has not been stored. This was used to move auxiliary elements but not the vehicle.

In 2020, Xataka already analyzed the viability of the solar car. So it was said that if we wanted to move we would do it very awkwardly and very slowly. The biggest problem is that due to the efficiency of the solar panels, it is necessary for the electric car to have a huge surface area to fill it with solar panels while the best possible aerodynamics and the lowest weight should be sought. At best, a car can generate just over 14 HP of power. A clearly insufficient amount.

Last year we had the opportunity to see the Mercedes Vision EQXX, which also has solar panels on the body. However, their engineers acknowledged to us that solar panels were another help for electric cars but that, for the moment, moving exclusively with solar energy was a chimera that they did not expect to become a reality. For example, from Stuttagart to Silverstone (1,200 km) they recovered 3.57 kWh. That energy barely yielded less than 50 kilometers in a car that, in itself, has record consumption and is incomparable to what is offered on the market.

In Xataka | The technical challenge of making solar roofs on cars useful for something

Photo | Lightyear