Crucial X6 2TB is up to 5.6 times faster than a mechanical hard drive

Crucial has some of the best portable SSDs on the market, especially if we take into account the quality-price ratio. If you go further, the Crucial X6 2TB, which has more than 10,000 reviews on Amazon and a score of 4.6 stars out of 5now it can be yours for much less than you think as it is much cheaper than the MSRP price.

The Crucial X6 2 TB portable SSD has a recommended price of 229.89 euros on the Crucial website, but right now it is reduced to 108.96 euros. However, if you want to save even more, you just have to buy it on Amazon, where you can find it for 101.99 euros, as well as at PcComponentes. As you can see, it is a real bargain. Now, it’s a limited time offer, so can end at any time.

Get the Crucial X6 2 TB portable SSD for 101.99 euros on Amazon

While at first it may seem that the Crucial X6 is more designed for PC, it is also you can use it on your PS5 or Xbox Series X|S (with USB type C to type A adapter), since offers a read speed of up to 800 MB/s and it has 2 TB of storage, so you can install many games. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that it is quite resistant. According to Crucial, it has passed drop tests from a height of 2 meters, and is resistant to shock, vibration and extreme temperatures.

With the Crucial X6 2TB portable SSD you can store all your games, photos, videos and documents without worrying about space. Besides, you will be able to access them in a matter of seconds and without waiting. Therefore, this is a storage unit that will not disappoint you, although there are other portable SSDs that are faster, but also more expensive.

We could say that right now it is one of the best external SSDs available if we take into account the capacity-price ratio, hence it is an irresistible offer. In short, if you were looking for a high-capacity portable SSD that is durable, compact and lightweight, then you don’t have to look any further, here you have it. Finally, say that the model with 4 TB capacity is also on sale on Amazon, and costs 186.99 euros. In terms of performance they are identical and weigh less than 40 grams, so they are very light.

