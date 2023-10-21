A few years ago it seemed bizarre to some, but over time, the idea of lift-up desks It has become an almost essential element in anyone’s home offices. And, if an ergonomic chair is a fundamental piece to maintain good posture, a lifting desk also allows you to maintain a more relaxed posture while you can work standing up, so as not to spend so many hours sitting in front of the computer.

What is a standing desk?

The English translation is quite clear. We are looking at a desk that can be used while standing. This allows us to avoid spending long periods of our time sitting in the same chair, so we could work standing up or leaning on a stool.

The difference between a lift table and a normal high-height table is that the standing desk They have motorized systems so that we can alternate between the sitting position and the upright position, all without changing tables, without moving our things and without losing focus on the keyboard and mouse.

Thus, by pressing a single button, we can raise the height of the table in a matter of seconds, also having the opportunity depending on the model to program different heights depending on the person who uses it or the work we are going to do on it.

Advantages of using a lift table

There are many reasons to use such a table, as it offers many advantages over a traditional fixed table setup.

Height: Its main characteristic is obvious. The height adjustment not only seeks to offer the possibility of alternating between sitting and standing, it also helps you achieve the best height while sitting.

Organization of cables: Many models have a design specially designed to achieve a highly optimized visual organization, hiding all the cables that could be seen on the table.

Integrated lights: With the rise of gamer room decoration, this type of table has also managed to attract the attention of gamers with personalized lighting configurations and indirect lighting that allows for a very striking visual appearance.

Extra connections: Another advantage of some designs is that they have extra connections to connect USB devices, have nearby power outlets and in some models, even wireless charging areas.

Improve your well-being: The use of this type of table allows us to include movement in our daily life in front of the screen, and that is beneficial for our health. It is enough to be standing to reactivate ourselves, and thus avoid a sedentary lifestyle at work, which in the end ends up causing cardiovascular problems and even musculoskeletal disorders.

Disadvantages of lift tables

Precio: It is not a cheap product, much less as cheap as a traditional table could be.

Weight limitations: Depending on the type of motor that the table includes, it will be able to lift more or less weight, so you should take into account if you have heavy monitors, a table with a heavy plank (if you want to have a different cover than the one proposed the manufacturer).

Design: Normally the designs of these tables are quite modern and striking, so it is not a table that fits into a more classic or traditional environment. The surface of the table usually offers a panel that is not too thick, so opting for something with more body would add kilos to the total weight to be lifted.

Plug: Obviously it needs a plug to work, so you should have one nearby.

Most notable models

Given the popularity of this type of month, we can currently find a large number of models in stores, and can even get versions with quite acceptable prices, even for less than 150 euros, although as always it will depend on the size of the table and the weight. that support the engines.

Soges adjustable table desk

It is one of the cheapest models on Amazon, and basically offers electric elevation from 73 centimeters to 122 centimeters. With dimensions of 60 x 120, it is very practical for small areas.

Eleva Desk

A brand with a lot of presence on social networks that is offering very complete and high quality models. Its most basic model part of the 386 euros Measuring 120 x 70 centimeters, it moves at a speed of 25mm per second and has a load capacity of 70 kilos.

Secret Lab Magnus Pro

This striking desk is focused on the gamer public, as it has LED lighting with Nanoleaf technology, cable organizer, magnetic accessory system and the possibility of choosing personalized mats with all kinds of motifs. Its great asset is that it is capable of supporting loads of up to 120 kilos, making it ideal for multiple monitor configurations. Its price starts at 849 euros.

Beflo Tenon Smart Adjustable Desk

This is one of the most surprising tables we have seen, since it is a model that has apparently traditional legs, instead of the T-shaped design that most models have. This allows it to achieve a more traditional look and is easier to integrate into homes.

Even so, it has very striking details such as an integrated touch screen from which to select the height, a hidden wiring system and a mobile application from which you can configure the table. It is a model with a lot of investment in design and quite exclusive, hence its price. game of 2,400 dollars.

How to make a lifting table

Another option that you can take into account is make your own lifting desk. To do this, you only have to buy the motorized legs and place a top panel to your liking. These legs are normally T-shaped, and are interconnected with each other so that the lifting occurs simultaneously, although the Beflo brand also sells its lifting system separately. Of course, at a fairly high price ($999).

Model without electric motor

The normal thing is that this type of tables are motorized, since the comfort they offer is tremendous, but there are also models of elevating tables that work without a motor with the help of a crank, so that we can raise and lower the table with one movement. mechanical that we must apply manually.

IKEA has the model Trotten, with a very affordable price of 179 euros and quite acceptable finishes. Its crank system is quite practical and effective, so you will be able to raise the table without the need for motorized systems.