To win the Pasapalabra jackpot you need knowledge, a lot of study and, of course, a dose of luck. In short, it is about the stars aligning, as Óscar acknowledged in the interview he gave to us on the website. Without a doubt, El Rosco is a very capricious test that gives rise to coincidences such as a contestant knowing a key question… but about the rival. In fact, this is a classic of the program and it happened again in last Thursday’s test.

“I have it at home,” said Óscar when Moisés opted for a Pasapalabra with the letter L. Roberto Leal wanted to know the “last name of the cartoonist and author of the Essex County trilogy.” In the end, it was even one of the three answers that the Riojan left pending in his Rosco, which ended in a tie between the two contestants.

Said and done, Óscar has been searching despite not having it easy lately: “As some of you know, not long ago it was time to move and I still have a thousand books without placing them correctly,” he recalls in a message on his social networks. However, the man from Madrid seems organized and has ended up finding the book. What has caught his attention is the context: “Next to María Moliner.”

“Life throws me curious winks,” the contestant ends up joking. Without a doubt, it is a message from destiny.