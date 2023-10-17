Publisher Neowiz has made it known That sales of Lies of P have exceeded 1 million copiesa result achieved less than a month after the release of the soulslike action RPG created by Round 8 Studio.

The South Korean company wanted to thank the players who appreciated the work freely inspired by Collodi’s Pinocchio, hoping that users will follow the publisher in his next adventures. In this regard, we remind you that A DLC appears to be in the works for Lies of P, although at the moment there is no official confirmation yet.

Lies of P released last September on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X|S. Here you can find our review.

