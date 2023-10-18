Dark Souls improved on the concept we first saw in Demon’s Souls and basically created a new type of game. Since then, many companies have tried to replicate that formula with mixed results. Luckily, in 2023 we saw one of the best exponents of the genre: Lies of P.

Upon its reveal, Lies of P immediately attracted attention due to its art style and gloomy setting that were reminiscent of Bloodborne. Although at first glance he seemed like a clone trying to ride the success of FromSoftware’s video game, little by little he managed to create his own identity and forge a huge community around him.

In less than a month, Lies of P sold a million copies

NEOWIZ’s efforts paid off. The soulslike title inspired by the mythology behind Pinocchio received widespread praise from critics. On Steam it has very positive reviews, while on Metacritic it has an outstanding score of 80. Without a doubt, a worthy representative of the genre.

Fortunately, the good reception was reflected in a very good commercial performance. Through social networks, the developer studio confirmed that the action video game has already exceeded one million copies sold. This is a milestone that was reached in less than a month since launch.

Lies of P has already sold a million copies!

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all citizens of Krat. Thank you to everyone who helped and accompanied us, and we hope that you will also join our future trips,” the statement reads.

Without a doubt, one million copies sold is an impressive figure. It’s worth noting that the single-player game debuted on day 1 on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Lies of P will receive new content

Luckily, the journey through the gloomy streets of Krat is far from over. According to some clues, NEOWIZ is already working on additional content for Lies of P.

As of this writing, details remain scarce. It seems that the project is in its early stages, so its launch could take place in 2024 or beyond. We will have to wait to obtain more official information.

But tell us, did you give this proposal a chance? What do you think about it? Let us read you in the comments.

Lies of P is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can read more about it by visiting this page.

