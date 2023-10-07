Neowizdevelopment team of Lies of P, seems to be working on a DLC for his soulslike. As spotted by user X Okami Gamesan announcement on the studio’s official noticeboard indicates that is hiring more staff to work on the DLC. A report from IGN confirmed that the announcement is for a “quest planner” for the DLC.

SPOILER alert below

There is a lot of speculation about the nature of the downloadable content, especially when you take into account the fact that Lies of P would represent an opening for other stories to be told. A post-credit scene from the game indicates that we may see another classic fairy tale character enter the mix.

In the post-credits scene of Lies of P, Paracelsus states: “I will find her for sure.” Another key of ours: Dorothy.” The Dorothy mentioned in the deleted scenes strongly alludes to the presence of the protagonist of the classic tale The Wizard of Oz.

The soulslike with references to Pinocchio was published in September with good critical success (also for our Salvatore Cardone in the review). The game is released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Below you can see the tweet from Okami Gameswhich highlights how the job advert refers to a DLC.