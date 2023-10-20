We still have to go through a couple of bonfires and final bosses to conclude 2023, but I think that with October less than half-live we can start to draw conclusions. Here’s one: it has been a very good year for soulslikes… and it is no small thing, since we come from a 2022 marked by the award-winning Elden Ring.

While it is true that a year with Blasphemous 2, Lies of P and Lords of the Fallen can only be classified as very good, it would have been perfect with the DLC of Elden Ring. However, I refuse to get involved because dozens of pages have been written about it and we still haven’t even seen a trailer.

This post is in a similar vein to another recent one in which I told you that all soulslikes should adopt one of the best mechanics of Lords of the Fallen. The protagonist this time is Lies of P and luckily, I don’t think I have to convince you to have an open mind. Its release has been spectacular and has earned the love of most souls fans.

The Lies of P weaponry: a great idea that should be taken into consideration

Lies of P It does many things well, many things averagely and a few in a questionable way. I’m not going to say bad, but there is certainly up for debate. Far from falling into negativity, I want to bring to the table another aspect that all soulslikes, including the original FromSoftware family, should take into consideration.

I think that he Lies of P weaponry It is one of the most fun and original games I have played in a video game of this type. We may disagree on this point. If so, I encourage you to tell your point of view in comments. In case you don’t know, most of the weapons in this adventure have two parts: handle and bladeand in turn each part has its own abilities or Fable Arts.

The weight of the scaling and moveset falls on the hilts, while the blades set the attack range, durability, and have certain properties such as fire and other altered states. In addition, there are objects to modify the scaling of the grips and improve the effectiveness of the blades. To all this we must add the very interesting wear system, which forces us to use the Legion Arm to repair the weapon after use.

There are a total of 29 common weapons, a total of 58 combinable pieces, and 11 special weapons that cannot be divided. This gives us a total of 40 weapons and over 100 unique weapon combinations. The system is wonderful in all aspects, from the aesthetic point of view by taking care of the assembly of each one to all the possibilities that each gameplay provides. In my case, I tested and regularly used several weapons throughout my adventure. The list would look like this:

Greatsword of Destiny. Blade of the Greatsword of Destiny + Handle of Krat’s Police Baton. Large Pipe Wrench. Bone cutter. Bone Cutter Blade + Handle of Krat’s Police Baton/Destiny’s Greatsword. Gun Drill. Acid Crystal Spear Blade/Salamander Dagger + Spiral Pistol Drill Handle/Mjolnir. Black Steel Cutter Blade + Krat Police Baton Handle. Large Pipe Wrench Blade + Krat’s Police Baton Handle.

Most of the time I used the legendary weapon Seven Spiral Spring Sword, although I defeated the last three final bosses with the devastating Large Pipe Wrench Blade + Krat’s Police Baton Handle. Because? The hilt powers the attack and the blade has an ability to perform a powerful charged attack. If we add the combination of these skills with the scaling in Motor Skills (Strength), we obtain insane damage. And this is just my case!

Weapons for all styles and tastes

Neowiz Games has managed to offer an absurdly large and varied weaponry from 29 base weapons + 11 unique special ones. They are enough weapons to experiment with for several games and adapt literally to any existing playing style. It is not the first time we have seen something similar in a video game, but it does not mean that it is something admirable and really interesting.

Taking all this into account, I believe that the Lies of P weapon system should be taken into account by both FromSoftware and other studios when developing new installments. Imagine how different it would have been Elden Ringfor example, with this weapons system.

I wouldn’t dare say that the existing experiences, especially from FromSoftware, were better with the weapon system of Lies of P…although I find it interesting to let my imagination fly. Just as I commented in the article on the Souls of the Bosses in Lords of the Fallen, I am sure that this section will influence future soulslikes… And that it will continue in the sequels developed by Neowiz Games. What do you think about it? Does the idea appeal to you?

