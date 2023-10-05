It cannot surprise anyone that Lies of P, a video game inspired by the original work of Carlo Collodi, has decisions that involve telling truths or lies, and that these in turn have an impact on the different endings of the story. However, the thing is much more complex than choosing the one we like the most.

Tell the truth or lie Lies of P It has consequences that range from the rewards in the different secondary missions (or quests), to affecting the ending that we can choose, to getting an exclusive legendary weapon called the Golden Lie. I already told you everything about the rest of the legendary weapons, but the process for this one is much more complicated and cannot be covered in a single paragraph.

Golden Lie, a prize for compulsive liars

The weapon Golden Lie It is a spear that exudes yellow magical power. It is unique, since the rest of the Fable’s color of the rest of the weapons is blue. It has scaling of C in Motor Skills and C in Technique, 94 physical damage, 84 durability and 12.3 weight.

The summary of how to get it is to lie like a scoundrel to everyone, always, and elevate P’s humanity until the nose that grows from the painting begins to glow. When she is ready, we can take her from the Portrait of the Child, which we found in the Malum District Town Hall after the first meeting with the Eldest Brother of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

P’s humanity is increased in different ways: listening to music from the Vinyls (preferably all of them), solving the riddles of the King of Riddles and more actions. Although the quickest way to increase it is to tell lies. To get the Golden Lie weapon we must lie in ALL dialogues.

And here is the question of the publication: what are the lies in the dialogues? In most cases, it is enough to look at the context to know what the lie is, but in other cases you can be confused. So below I leave you a list of all the lies that you must tell throughout the adventure.

Location

Description

TRUE

Lie

Reward

Krat Hotel Gate

After defeating the Parade Master boss. It is a mandatory step in history.

Puppet

Human

Advance. It is obligatory to lie.

Crying Woman Mission

It is found in the streets of Kras during Act 2, before reaching the bridge where we face the Crazy Donkey. You have to find the baby puppet (city hall door) and take it.

It’s a puppet

He is a beautiful baby

Vinyl by Feel.

The Atoned One

Next to the Funicular in the a. It is Act 4 mandatory step.

Do nothing

I am a Stalker (requires the Stalker’s Pledge Emote, obtained by defeating the Survivor in Chapter 3)

Outfit of the Atoned One.

Alidoro, Cathedral of St. Frangelico

It is found in Act 4 and needs to be found to access the legendary weapons.

Hotel Krat

Venigni Works

Access to legendary weapons.

Alidoro, Coming Works

After finishing Act 4, return to Venigni’s Works (Act 3) and look for him at the entrance.

Hotel Krat

Elyision Avenue

Access to legendary weapons.

Mission of Julian, the knight

It is found in Act 6, next to the second Stargazer. He must complete his mission.

Of course, it is something unprecedented.

He left a message saying he loved you

Wedding Ring and Sad Gesture.

Polendina, Hotel Krat

Just move forward in the story. After defeating the Puppet King. It is related to the previous mission.

Show her the wedding ring

There is no such puppet

X

Antonia, Hotel Krat

After defeating the Puppet King.

There’s nothing left

Of course

X

Simon Manus, Great Exhibition

After defeating Champion Victor.

Hope for healing

Monsters

X

Polendina, Hotel KrAT

This lie is especially cruel. Right after the previous lie, you have to work out the cure for Antonia with Giangio (next to the tree in the Hotel). Once created, talk to Polendina

I would use the remedy

I wouldn’t use the remedy

X

Eugenie for Alidoro, mission

Find Alidoro next to the first shortcut of Act 8. You have to talk to Eugénie, complete her order and return.

Got mad. She said the gloves were trash.

I was happy

X

Riddle King, Side Mission

After solving four riddles and opening the rooms, you must return to the last cabin where we spoke with the King.

And

No

Trinitarian key of the Chosen One (regardless of the answer)

Belle’s Mission, Hotel Krat

After finding her in The Exhibition, advance through the story and talk to her from time to time. After sending us to look for her lover and finding him at the Krat station, Act 9.

has become a monster

Died in combat against a puppet

Why Vinyl

Venigni on Frenzy

During Act 10, you have to talk to Vergini.

Geppetto caused the Puppet Frenzy

I haven’t heard it

X

Eugénie and the fate of Alidoro

You have to find Alidoro in Act 10 and kill him, and then talk to Eugénie again.

The fake Alidoro murdered the real one

I think he was just a skilled stalker

Lying: Far east princess vinyl

Truth: Vinyl Proposal, Flower, Wolf Part 1

Harlequin, Trinitarian Sanctuary of the Elegido

Found in Act 11

Puppet

Human

Quartz and Alchemist’s Cloak

Sophia, Island of the Alchemists

Mandatory step after defeating Laxasia the Whole.

let her live

Let her rest in peace

Letter in Geppetto’s workshop and Shadow Flower Vinyl

Geppetto, Alchemist Island

Act 11.

No

Yeah

X

Simon Manus, final

The peculiarity of this answer is that it will be true if we have always told the truth and a lie if we have always lied… or at least most of the time in both cases.

I have freed her from Arche Abbey

I have freed her from Arche Abbey

X

Assuming you have done all the steps correctly, then you must return to the Krat Hotel after the credits and not access the NG+. If you do the latter, you will have ruined all the work of the game. The nose of the painting should be shining gold. Just interact with it and that’s it. To be completely honest, the weapon’s stats are not worth all the work it takes to get it. Although if you are gun collectors, this is the most exclusive one you are going to get.

