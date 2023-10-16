Inside Lies of P we will also find ourselves discovering several secrets, including the resolution of several riddles and the opening of Rooms (o sanctuary) from the Trinity. In this guide we show you how get all the keys as you progress through the game, and obviously also where to find the five different rooms scattered throughout Krat and beyond.

WARNING: We remind you that this guide will necessarily contain some SPOILERS on the plot of Lies of P, so proceed with reading aware of this.

This series of objects and locations is also closely linked to the trophy End of the riddles, for which you will have to find and open all the Trinity Rooms. Furthermore, make sure you complete the last phase correctly when you meet Harlequin, who will be essential for the trophy dedicated to Venigni The story of the prince. More details are in our platinum guide.

NOTE: It will not be mandatory to expressly answer specific phones, because they will all ring without distinction at each “checkpoint” that will unlock access to a new riddle. However, we will list them in the order in which you will encounter them.

Guide to all the Keys of the Trinity

Key of the Trinity 1: You will get it before entering the Veningni Factory. Continue along the road after opening the gate to the Krat Town Hall courtyard, until you reach the bridge full of enemies that leads to the Factory. Before the bridge, on the right, you can take a street and reach a telephone that is ringing. Answer, and listen to the riddle. The correct answer is “The man“, give it and you will get the first key.

Key of the Trinity 2: You will find the second telephone in the Malum district. After defeating the elite enemy in the square with the stake, supported by the acid-throwing monsters, continue down the street, defeat the two enemies in the house and climb the ladder. You will find the phone in front of you. The correct answer to the riddle to get the key this time will be “Candela“.

Key of the Trinity 3: The third key will be obtained after two stages. In the Great Exhibition Gallery, proceed until you find the telephone (you can’t miss it), and given the solution “Egg“. Harlequin will give you a clue to find the key. Continue from the phone to the normal street, and you will find a room with a visible altar and two statues. Rotate the statue on the right to discover a secret compartment containing the key.

Key of the Trinity 4: As you return to the Hotel that was attacked, you will find yourself near the first area of ​​the game you faced. Go to where you found the phone at the beginning of the game, the one that only gave warnings. Answer the riddle, the answer to which this time is “Ergo“, and get the fourth key.

Key to the Trinity of the Chosen One: You will get this key after you have answered all the riddles and opened the first 4 Trinity Rooms. The first phone you should theoretically encounter is the one inside the Trismegistus Ruins. You can answer this riddle however you want. If you answer that you are a murderer, you will get the key directly, otherwise you will get a “surprise” box containing it.

Judas to all the Stanzas of the Trinity

Below we list the locations of all the Rooms (Sanctuaries) of the Trinity of Lies of P. You can open them in any order you want and whenever you want, as long as you have the Keys of the Trinity. ATTENTION: It is important that you open the last one, the one in Arche Abbey, BEFORE fighting Simon Manus at the top of the Abbey.

The first Trinity Room is found in the Venigni factory. You can reach it by continuing straight down the corridor next to the Cat and the Fox. Once you arrive in the square room and defeat the enemies, ignore the red pipe and continue along the other corridor. You will find it metal door col triangular symbol of the Trinity. There second Trinity Room is found in the Cathedral of San Frangelico. This one is a little more hidden, and when you pass there for the first time you will NOT have the key with you, come back later. The room is located where there are the giant electrified metallic spheres falling from above. After you have made the climb, exactly at the point where they fall, on the right, you will find a ladder. Climb it, and paying attention to the spheres that continue to run towards you, run and throw yourself into the recess in the wall on the left, where the second metal door with the symbol is located.

The third Room of the Trinity is located in Estella Opera House. Continue in the area until you reach the suspended beam, in the large room before the boss with the swinging fiery chandelier. Drop down to the floor below, and one of the two accessible corridors will immediately take you in front of the third metal door with the symbol. There fourth Stanza of the Trinity is located at Krat Station, after you return following the contamination of the place by the carcasses (the zombie-like monsters). Arrived at the station exit, immediately before the door that opens onto the square, there is a room that was locked at the beginning of the game. Enter it, go down the stairs and you will find the metal room with the symbol in front of you. There Room of the Final Trinity is located atArche Abbey. When you get inside, and you will be in the multi-level room, where on the ground floor you will be attacked by one of the muscular monsters who fight wrestling style, you can find the metal door with the symbol in that room. To open it you will necessarily have to use the Key to the Trinity of the Chosen One. Inside you will also find Arlecchino, with whom you can talk to get the trophy dedicated to Venigni, but first make sure you have obtained the collectible described in the trophy.

That was all for our guide to the Trinity Keys and Rooms, but you might also find our guide to all the side quests and NPCs useful.